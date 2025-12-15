Mumbai, December 15: Has the French government cancelled the New Year's Eve concert held on the Champs-Élysées in Paris? The question comes as several posts on social media claim that Paris has cancelled this year's New Year's celebrations due to "security reasons". It is also alleged that Paris has decided to replace the live New Year's Eve concert with a pre-recorded New Year 2026 celebration video. While the claim is going viral, a fact check revealed that the alleged claim is true.

According to a report in the New York Post, Paris has decided to scrap the live New Year's Eve concert held at the Champs-Élysées in the city due to migrant terror. Eve fête along the iconic Champs-Élysées. As per the report, Paris will replace the live event marking New Year's celebrations with a pre-recorded video, which can be viewed from the safety and comfort of people in France. That said, the fireworks will still illuminate the Arc de Triomphe when the clock strikes 12 on December 31, 2025. ‘Alien Abduction’ Story Returns: Kirsan Ilyumzhinov Claims Aliens in Yellow Space Suits Took Him Aboard a UFO in 1997 (Watch Video).

Paris Police Ask Mayor Anne Hidalgo To Cancel New Year 2026 Celebrations

In view of the rising migrant violence, officials have urged revellers to watch the New Year 2026 celebrations live on TV rather than in person, unlike in the past years. It is also learned that the Paris police asked Mayor Anne Hidalgo to cancel the New Year's Eve celebration, stating that the risk of stampedes, riots, and uncontrolled crowd movements is "too high". The New Year's Eve concert on the Champs-Élysées has been cancelled as the famous avenue in Paris has become a flashpoint of violence lately.

It is reported that hundreds and thousands of youth, mostly Muslim migrants from the infamous suburbs of Paris, are thronging the Champs-Élysées at night looking for trouble, looting luxury stores and even engaging in a brawl wth residents of the city and the police. The report further stated that the Paris police has cited security concerns, including "unpredictable crowd movements", for cancelling the live New Year’s Eve Concert on Champs-Élysées.

Laurent Nuñez, the interior minister of France, said that even open-air Christmas markets are being treated as high-risk targets. In a letter addressed to state officials, Nuñez warned of a "very high terror threat" and cited groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIS. He has ordered a high police presence at Christmas markets in Paris and across France. The state officials have also been asked to restrict vehicle access and mobilise intelligence agencies.

"Christmas markets are popular and symbolic gathering places that are likely to be targeted by violent or politically motivated attacks," Laurent Nuñez added. France's interior minister gave reference to the 2018 Strasbourg Christmas market attack during which Cherif Chekatt (29), a French Moroccan "gangster-jihadist", had opened fire as he yelled "Allah Akbar". Notably, five people were and 11 others were wounded 11 in the incident. Chekatt was later killed after a two-day manhunt. Why Stew Leonard’s Christmas Cookie Milk Went Viral on TikTok and Sold Out for the 2025 Holidays.

Laurent Nuñez also said that a total of six terrorist plots have been thwarted to date this year in France, and surprisingly, the attacks were plotted by terrorists between 17 and 22 years of age. Although Paris has celebrated New Year's Eve on the Champs-Élysées for sixty years now, this year's New Year's Eve 2026 celebration will be dimmed as Paris and France at large battle migrant terror.

