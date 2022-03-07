Kathmandu, Mar 7 (PTI) Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka on Monday said 533 of its citizens have exited war-hit Ukraine, as he thanked the Indian government for aiding in the evacuation process.

Of the Nepalis to have left Ukraine, 427 people reached Poland, while the others were in neighbouring countries - they are all safe, the minister said at a press briefing here.

Khadka thanked the Indian government for helping in the evacuation process of Nepalese citizens from Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, leading to intense battles in nearly all border cities and towns of the country.

Nepal has urged all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint not to escalate tension.

As a member of the United Nations, Nepal views that the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN Charter are sacrosanct and must be fully respected by all member states, the foreign ministry said in a statement on the Ukraine issue last month.

"Recognition of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent entities goes contrary to the provisions of the UN Charter. Nepal opposes any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance and believes in peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue," the statement said.

