Beijing, Apr 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said development of India-China ties was conducive for a stable and multipolar world, a sentiment echoed by Chinese President Xi Jinping as leaders from the two countries exchanged messages Tuesday on the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations.

Xi, in a message to President Droupadi Murmu, called for a “dragon-elephant tango” to serve the fundamental interests of both countries, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides Xi and Murmu, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Modi and Foreign Ministers S Jaishankar and Wang Yi exchanged separate congratulatory messages on the 75th anniversary of the India-China relations, the official media reported here.

In her message, Murmu said a stable, predictable and friendly bilateral relationship will benefit both countries and the world, Xinhua reported.

The development of India-China relations is not only conducive to the prosperity and stability of the world, but also conducive to the realisation of a multipolar world, Modi said in his message to Li, it reported.

Modi added that the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and China will usher the bilateral relations into a stage of sound and stable development.

India and China, as two ancient civilisations, have played an important role in shaping the course of human history, and now shoulder the heavy responsibility of promoting peace and development, Xinhua quoted Modi as saying.

Xi called on both sides to view and handle bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, seek a way, which features peaceful coexistence, mutual trust, mutual benefit and common development, for neighbouring major countries to get along with each other, and jointly promote a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations.

In his message to Murmu, Xi stressed the partnership between India and China for mutual achievements and the need for the dragon-elephant tango to serve the fundamental interests of the two countries.

The exchange of messages comes amid the efforts to reset the ties after over four years of freeze due to the eastern Ladakh military standoff.

Xi said China and India, both ancient civilisations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South, are at a critical stage of their respective modernisation efforts.

“The development of China-India relations demonstrates that it is the right choice for both the countries to be partners of mutual achievement and realise the 'dragon elephant tango,' which fully serves the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples,” Xinhua said quoting Xi.

He also said he stands ready to work with Murmu to take the anniversary of ties as an opportunity to enhance strategic mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, deepen communication and coordination in major international affairs.

He also said he stands ready to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the China-India border area, push forward a sound and steady development of bilateral relations and contribute to world peace and prosperity, Xinhua reported.

For her part, Murmu said India and China are two major neighbouring countries that are home to one-third of the world's population, noting that a stable, predictable and friendly bilateral relationship will benefit both countries and the world.

She proposed to take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to jointly promote the sound and steady development of India-China relations, Xinhua added.

In his message to Modi, Li said China is ready to work with India to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to continuously enhance strategic mutual trust, promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields, properly handle the boundary question, push forward the sound and stable development of bilateral relations, to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar also exchanged messages.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that India and China are responsible not only for the future of one-third of the world's total population, but also for reshaping the changing global order, the Xinhua report said.

The two countries' growing role and contributions on the international stage are becoming increasingly important for the promotion of multipolarity, he said and expressed hope that India-China relations will see positive momentum in various fields, the report said.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China.

Over the past 75 years, China-India relations have forged ahead despite trials and tribulations, he noted, adding that the two countries, by adhering to the general direction of good-neighbourliness and friendship, have carried forward their relations largely in a stable manner.

Recalling Modi-Xi meeting at Kazan in last October Wang said they had a successful meeting laying out strategic guidance for improving and developing China-India relations.

China is ready to work with the Indian side to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, take the 75th anniversary as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, deepen mutual understanding and mutual trust, and properly handle differences, so as to bring China-India relations to a healthy and stable track, he added.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun while announcing the exchange of greetings by the leaders told media briefing here said the historical course of our bilateral relations shows that being partners of mutual success and a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant is the right choice for both sides and fully meets the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples.

He also said recently the two sides have been earnestly implementing the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries and strengthening exchanges at various levels as well as practical cooperation.

A series of tangible progress has been made in these areas, he said, adding that information about events planned to celebrate the 75th year will be released in due course.

After last year's meeting between Modi and Xi, both countries held a series of high level meetings, including that of the Special Representatives (SRs) of the boundary mechanism.

It was followed by the visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Beijing for talks to normalise relations after the four-year freeze in relations due to the Ladakh standoff. On March 25, India and China held a fresh edition of diplomatic talks in Beijing focusing on ensuring effective border management and early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

On the following day, Gourangalal Das, the joint secretary in the MEA's East Asia division, and Liu Jinsong, the director general at the Chinese foreign ministry's department of Asian Affairs met in Beijing during which they explored ways to rebuild ties and agreed to initiate efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges, including arrangements for resumption of direct flights and to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year.

