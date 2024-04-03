Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Taipei, Apr 3 (AP) A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck off Taiwan, and Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.

Japan's meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 metres (9.8 feet).

It wasn't yet clear if there was any damage from the quake Wednesday morning. (AP)

