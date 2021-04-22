Washington, Apr 22 (PTI) Angry climate activists dumped cow dung in front of the White House on Thursday to protest US President Joe Biden's climate plan, which they say did not address their concerns.

Biden, in his address to the virtual climate summit, pledged to cut US carbon emissions 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The demonstration, which began Thursday morning, was held by Extinction Rebellion, an organisation that pushes for "non-violent direct action and civil disobedience" to pressure government to "act justly" when it comes to climate and the environment.

"Net zero by 2030 and other not in my term of office scams are far too little, far too late," Fox News quoted Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Reilly Polka as saying.

"Biden is punting the crisis to future generations with targets that rely on unproven technologies sucking carbon out of the atmosphere. This is a massive gamble to take when the well-being of the human species and the richness of life on earth is at stake.

"If he cared he'd set targets that expire while he's still in office. We can't keep waiting, we need change now," Polka said in a statement.

Videos posted on Twitter from the Earth Day demonstration featured a group of at least a dozen demonstrators pushing pink wheelbarrows downtown toward the White House, where Biden was hosting a two-day virtual climate summit with dozens of world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The demonstrators then dumped the cow dung onto the street, along with signs and banners reading, “Stop the bullshit,” and “Declare climate emergency now!”

It was unclear if they are protesting about his recent announcement of cutting greenhouse gases 50 per cent by 2030, or if the protest was planned prior.

Photos showed the piles of dung lingering in the street even after demonstrators dispersed, The Hill newspaper reported. PTI

