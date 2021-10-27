Kabul [Afghanistan], October 27 (ANI): Afghan women on Tuesday criticised the world community over their 'silence' on the restrictions put on them after the Taliban took control of the country.

They said that the international community must not stay silent over the situation of Afghan women, reported Tolo News.

A number of Afghan women took to the streets in Kabul in reaction to what they said are limitations in exercising their rights, and criticised the silence of the international community, including the United Nations and human rights institutions, over the issue.

The women protesting in Kabul said although more than two months have passed, the Islamic Emirate has failed to pave the way for girls to return to schools or women to return to their jobs, reported Tolo News.

"We have come here to raise our voice in reaction to the international community's silence over the situation in Afghanistan," said Arifa Fatimi, a protester.

"Today half of Afghanistan's population has been removed. We are deprived of our rights," said Marjan Amiri, another protester.

Meanwhile, a number of women rights activists said that based on Sharia Law, women have the right to education and work and urged the international community to not stay silent in this regard.

"If the international community makes remarks and takes action, it can remove the limitations against women in exercising their basic rights," said Zarqa Yaftali, a women rights activist.

Beheshta Yaqoubi, the former commissioner of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said if the Islamic Emirate wants to have engagement with the world, then it has to observe women's rights, reported Tolo News.

"If the government wants to engage with the world, then it is obligated to respect human rights, women's rights, and international laws," Yaqoubi said. (ANI)

