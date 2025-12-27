Kabul [Afghanistan], December 27 (ANI): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has initiated a serious investigation into a recent incident near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, with officials underlining the need for coordination to prevent similar incidents in the future, Tolo News reported.

Earlier, Russia's TASS news agency, citing Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security, reported that an armed clash had occurred between Tajik border guards and a group of militants attempting to cross into Tajikistan from Afghanistan. The incident reportedly resulted in the deaths of five people, including two Tajik border guards.

Speaking during the 6th of Jadi ceremony in Kabul, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said he had discussed the issue with the Tajik foreign minister. He said both sides stressed the need for joint efforts to maintain border stability and prevent a recurrence.

Raising concerns over attempts to damage bilateral relations, Muttaqi said certain hostile elements were trying to undermine ties between the two neighbouring countries and portray the situation as unstable.

"Our concern is that some malicious groups want to spoil relations between the two neighbours and create an atmosphere of instability," he said.

He further asserted that the overall security situation across Afghanistan remained stable, including in the northeastern province of Badakhshan.

He also reiterated the Islamic Emirate's readiness to cooperate with all neighbouring states, according to Tolo News.

"Just as there is security throughout Afghanistan, Badakhshan is also secure. If a problem has arisen along the border, we are ready to cooperate as we do with all our neighbours," Muttaqi said.

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to Tajikistan, speaking to Russian media, described the security situation along the Tajik-Afghan border as unstable following the recent incident.

He noted that the development had "doubled" the importance of military and security cooperation between Moscow and Dushanbe.

A report by Russian media said, "The diplomat emphasised that there are effective mechanisms of cooperation between the security institutions of the two countries.

"According to him, Afghanistan's unstable situation, particularly the recent attacks on foreigners along the Tajik-Afghan border has significantly increased the importance of this cooperation."

Commenting on the situation, international relations expert Wahid Faqiri said Afghan authorities needed to address the concerns raised by neighbouring countries.

"The current government must work to resolve this issue and respond to the concerns of Russia and Tajikistan. It must not allow Afghan territory to be used as a source of instability for Tajikistan," he said, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

