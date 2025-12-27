Kabul, December 27: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Afghanistan on Saturday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 110km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 27/12/2025 12:04:34 IST, Lat: 36.53 N, Long: 71.63 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on December 19, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck the region. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 19/12/2025 12:04:54 IST, Lat: 36.25 N, Long: 69.09 E, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Afghanistan." Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Strikes Asian Country, No Casualties Reported.

Earlier in the day, another earthquake of magnitude 5.3 shook the region at a depth of 40km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 19/12/2025 11:09:11 IST, Lat: 36.26 N, Long: 69.19 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross. The recent tremors follow a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan on November 4. According to Afghan authorities, at least 27 people were killed and hundreds were injured in that quake. CNN reported that the tremor also damaged one of the country's most iconic mosques. The United States Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at a shallow depth, which increases its impact. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Asian Country.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks.

