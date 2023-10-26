Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): Afghanistan has been listed as the least progressed country in the world for women's rights out of 177 countries, according to research from the George Washington Institute and the Oslo Peace Research Institute, Khaama Press reported.

This report on the condition of Afghan women, according to the director of the Oslo Peace Institute, is "a warning bell for world leaders.

Also Read | Hurricane Otis in Mexico: 27 People Dead, Four Missing As Powerful Storm Causes Devastation After Making Landfall (Watch Videos).

This research also looks at other issues in these 177 nations, including sexual assault, systemic violence, women's employment, maternal mortality, and education levels for women.

As per the institute, the least performing countries are those classified as "fragile states."

Also Read | Drunk Couple Caught Having Outdoor Sex Session on Canal Towpath in UK Town.

Afghanistan, which is a "fragile state" in this category, does the worst when it comes to women. After the Taliban took over in 2021, the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan quickly deteriorated.

"In Afghanistan, women have gone to school for less than 3 years on average; less than five per cent of women have access to their bank account; and more than 90% live near armed conflict. Afghanistan's maternal mortality rates are among the 10 worst in the world," the report said, according to Khaama Press.

Because of the Taliban's limitations on women's social lives, economic activity, political engagement, and jobs, the country has become a terrible place for women to live.

In an official statement, the head of the Oslo Peace Research Centre, Torunn L. Tryggestad, stated that "Afghan women begin each day without jobs, education, and freedom." She underlined that "world leaders should be warned because women are imprisoned in this country" by this revelation, according to Khaama Press.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they have issued several decrees which impose restrictions on women. Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)