New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Sandeep Chakravorty, who is set to start his tenure as India’s next Ambassador to Indonesia, met President Droupadi Murmu here on Wednesday.

Chakravorty — the former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer — is set to start his tenure next week.

Also Read | Anti-LGBTQ Law: World Bank Says No New Funding to Uganda Over Anti-Gay Law.

“An honour to receive credentials from Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji to represent India in Indonesia. Received words of wisdom on strengthening bilateral ties, the importance of biodiversity conservation & ecological sustainability. Looking forward to my tenure in Jakarta starting next week,” the Indian envoy said on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/sandiplomat/status/1689256479092834305?s=20

Also Read | Down With Cancer, 10-Year-Old Girl 'Marries' Childhood Sweetheart 12 Days Before Dying of Leukemia in US.

Sandeep Chakravorty, IFS Officer of the 1996 batch, was appointed as India's next Ambassador to Indonesia by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 21. He earlier served as a Joint Secretary in the MEA.

India and Indonesia have shared two millennia of close cultural and commercial contacts. The shared culture, colonial history and post-independence goals of political sovereignty, economic self-sufficiency and independent foreign policy are unifying factors of the bilateral relationship

India is the second largest buyer of coal and crude palm oil from Indonesia, and imports minerals, rubber, pulp and paper and hydrocarbon reserves.

India exports refined petroleum products, commercial vehicles, telecommunication equipment, agriculture commodities, bovine meat, steel products and plastics to Indonesia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)