New York, August 9: The parents of a young 10-year-old girl from North Carolina, USA, played a crucial role in making her dream come true by allowing her to experience a 'wedding' shortly before she lost her battle with cancer. Emma Edwards and her "groom" Daniel Marshall Christopher “DJ” Williams, Jr., participated in a symbolic wedding ceremony on June 29. Tragically, Emma passed away from leukaemia merely 12 days after this heartwarming event.

As reported by the New York Post, Emma's life took a challenging turn when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a type of cancer that impacts the blood and bone marrow, primarily affecting children, in April 2022. Alina and Aaron Edwards, parents of the young bride, held onto the hope that Emma would conquer this formidable disease. Tragically, their hopes were dashed in June when they received the heartbreaking news that Emma's leukaemia was beyond medical remedy. The report stated that she had only a few days to live. US Girl Allergic to Water Can’t Bathe or Shed Tears! What’s Aquagenic Uriticaria?

However, instead of getting sad, Alina and DJ's mothers swiftly took the initiative, orchestrating a make-believe wedding for Emma to fulfil her last wish. Remarkably, the wedding preparations were executed in under 48 hours, encompassing every detail from the venue to the necessary materials. The New York Post reported that the local community graciously contributed everything required for the event, showcasing their heartfelt support. Cancer Treatment: US Scientists’ Cancer-Killing Pill Can ‘Annihilate All Solid Tumours’.

Emma's mother recounted that her daughter's health seemed in good condition up until the previous year. It was a fall that prompted her parents to seek medical attention, leading them to the hospital. It was there that medical professionals revealed the presence of cancer in her leg bones. Unfortunately, the cancer had already inflicted considerable harm, creating cavities within her bones and undermining their strength.

