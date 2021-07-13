New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): All pending proceedings related to illegal entry against Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi to Dominica will be kept in abeyance till he gets a medical fitness certificate ( medically fit) to return from Antigua, said his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Tuesday adding that it was a case of forced entry.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, advocate Vijay Aggarwal said that deploying a team by Indian agencies to Dominica with an aircraft was a waste of taxpayers money. But, I would say they tried and didn't get succeed.

The Dominica High Court has granted bail to fugitive diamantaire, allowing him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment of his neurological condition.

Upholding the decision of the High Court, Aggarwal said, "Today, rule of law has been upheld by Dominican High Court. Our stand was that even an accused has the right to be treated by a doctor of his own choice. Due to torture, Mehul Choksi developed neurological issues. There were no fine facilities in Dominica." he added.

"It was proposed to send Mehul Choksi to Trinidad but we pointed out that we want to go to Antigua as there will be doctors of our choice who would know (patient's) history. The court accepted our request, till he is fit to travel," he said further.

Answering Choksi's chances to visit Dominica, Aggarwal said, "Once he (Mehul Choksi) is certified fit to travel, then only he will go to Dominica. All the proceedings of illegal entry against Mehul Choksi will be put in abeyance."

Earlier today, the High Court of Dominica granted Choksi bail so that he can return to Antigua for medical treatment and adjourned his judicial review application and the criminal proceedings against him for unlawful entry.

The court granted bail to Choksi to travel to Antigua and Barbuda and noted that bail was being granted to him strictly for medical treatment in Antigua.

The court has asked him to deposit 10,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars (EC) as security.

Aggarwal further informed that one of the Managing Directors, in three of his companies, Dhanesh Seth has also been granted bail in Mumbai. When asked about the next move, Aggarwal said that they will be trying to fly Choksi to Antigua through air ambulance.

Dominica High Court had earlier denied him bail saying he had no ties to Dominica and the court cannot impose any conditions which will assure it that he wouldn't abscond.

Dominica High Court had also pointed out how Choksi proposed that he will stay with his brother in the hotel, but that is not a fixed address. The court also noted that his trial has not started yet.

The court also highlighted that Choksi didn't offer any strong surety before the court while he sought bail and he's a flight risk too.Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 after going out for dinner and was soon caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB). (ANI)

