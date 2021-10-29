Yerevan [Armenia], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Armenia on Friday reported 2,096 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total caseload to 304,546, according to the country's health ministry.

Data from the ministry showed that 1,258 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 265,936.

Meanwhile, 43 people died from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 6,232.

Armenia reported its first confirmed case on March 1, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

