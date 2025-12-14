Sydney [Australia], December 14 (ANI): A mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach on Sunday left at least 11 people dead and dozens injured in what police said was a targeted attack on the country's Jewish community, CNN reported.

Police said at least 29 people were injured in the shooting. Of the two suspected attackers, one is in custody in critical condition, while the other was shot dead at the scene. Authorities said the identities of the suspects have not been disclosed.

The attack unfolded as more than 1,000 people were gathered at Bondi Beach for a Hanukkah celebration organised by the Australian-Jewish community centre Chabad of Bondi. The event, titled "Chanukah by the Sea," was promoted as the "perfect family event to celebrate light, warmth, and community."

Promotional material said the event would feature "live entertainment, music, games and fun," urging attendees, "Bring your friends, bring the family, let's fill Bondi with Joy and Light!"

Police said the assault was "designed to target Sydney's Jewish community."

Authorities said the timing of the shooting on the first day of Hanukkah, along with other factors including the weapons used and the actions of the offenders, led to the incident being declared a terrorist attack a few hours later, CNN reported.

Reacting to the attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a message to the Jewish community, saying, "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror." He added that the country would never submit to "division, violence or hatred."

As night fell in Sydney, the scene of the attack remained cordoned off, with police vehicles stationed near the perimeter and members of the public ushered away from the area.

Australia is unaccustomed to mass shootings, having introduced strict gun laws in 1996 following the Port Arthur massacre. According to the Australian Institute of Criminology, 31 firearm-related homicides were recorded in 2023-24, the most recent figures available.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the shooting deliberately targeted the Jewish community, describing what should have been a "night of peace and joy" as being "shattered by this horrifying, evil attack."

"Our heart bleeds for Australia's Jewish community tonight," he said.

Minns also praised a bystander seen in online footage who wrestled a firearm from one of the attackers.

"It's the most unbelievable scene I've ever seen," he said, calling the man a "genuine hero" and adding that "there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery."

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said an improvised explosive device was found in a vehicle linked to the deceased attacker, with a rescue and bomb disposal unit deployed.

He confirmed the shooting had been declared a terrorist incident and said police are investigating whether a third perpetrator was involved, CNN reported.

Lanyon urged "calm" as a "significant" investigation continues, stressing that the Jewish community "has a right to feel safe."

Following the attack, the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies advised people to "stay home or remain in shelter" and announced the closure of all events and communal institutions.

The shooting drew swift reactions from leaders around the world.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Australia and New Zealand are "family," adding that he was "shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as "deeply distressing," saying his country "sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack."

French President Emmanuel Macron said "an antisemitic terrorist attack struck families gathered to celebrate Hanukkah," adding that France would "continue to fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred, which hurts us all, wherever it strikes."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe "stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere," adding, "We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred."

Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was "shocked and appalled," stressing that "such hate and violence can never be tolerated."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof described the shooting as a "dark day for Australia" and called it a "cowardly act."

The attack also prompted strong reactions from Israel, with several Israeli officials accusing the Australian government of allowing a rise in antisemitism.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Australia "must take significant action" following what he described as a sharp increase in antisemitism, according to a statement from Israel's Foreign Ministry.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington "strongly condemns" the attack, adding, "Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia."

The Jewish Council of Australia described the shooting as a "horrific act of antisemitic violence during the Jewish festival of light and hope."

In a statement, it said "many within our community have just received the worst news of their lives," adding, "In moments like this, we hold each other close." (ANI)

