Kabul [Afghanistan], May 1 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 30 civilians were killed and 70 others wounded as a car bomb blast rocked a crowded road outside a provincial hospital in Pul-e-Alam, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Logar province on Friday, a local source confirmed.

The initial information found a suicide bomber detonated the car bomb roughly at 6:50 p.m. local time, minutes after people were breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, the source told Xinhua anonymously.

"The death toll may rise as many of the wounded were in critical condition. The building and ambulances of the main provincial hospital were destroyed by the force of the explosion," he said.

Several medical personnel were also affected. Ambulances from private hospitals and nearby districts were rushing to the site to help the victims, the source said.

According to him, most of the victims were students who came from Logar districts to attend a university entrance exam earlier in the day and gathered in small restaurants around the hospital to have meal and break their fast. (ANI/Xinhua)

