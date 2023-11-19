Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): As the sixth ICC Cricket World Cup ends, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles expressed delight in joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today.

Taking it on his social media X, Marles stated, "A pleasure to join @narendramodi at the ICC Men's World Cup."

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles reached Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia and cheer for his team.

Australia beat India by seven wickets to clinch their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Moreover, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated the Australian cricket team and its captain, Pat Cummins, on an amazing victory.

"Congratulations to @patcummins30 and the Australian team on an amazing victory," Australian PM Albanese shared on X.

Australia has officially won a World Cup title in the decades of the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. For India, their decade-long wait for a major ICC Trophy continues, as after overcoming the semifinal hurdle, they have lost in the final.

In the chase of 241, Men in Blue started off with an expensive over by Jasprit Bumrah, as he was smashed for 15 runs, including three fours. Also, a catch was missed on the first ball itself.

But Virat Kohli, who had missed the catch in the first over, made up for his error as Mohammed Shami struck in his first over, removing David Warner for just seven. India was 16/1 in 1.1 overs.

At the end of the first ten overs of the powerplay, Australia was 60/3.

Australia reached the 100-run mark in 19.1 overs.

Australia kept marching towards victory and reached the 150-run mark in 27.1 overs.

Australia clinched their sixth World Cup title, with Glenn Maxwell hitting the winning runs with seven overs and six wickets in hand.

Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts' batting line-ups early in the innings.

Rahul scored the most for India with 66 runs off 107 deliveries, while Kohli played a fine knock of 54 runs after Rohit Sharma's 47-run knock set a solid platform for his team. (ANI)

