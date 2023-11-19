Ask anyone keen on getting the best possible deals and the best time to shop, and you will instantly hear - Black Friday. A colloquial term for the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, Black Friday has been the perfect time for people to prepare for Christmas Shopping with the best possible deals. Black Friday 2023 will be marked on November 24. Unlike the usual association of the term Black with something grim, Black Friday has been seen as an exciting opportunity for people to get into the holiday spirit and get some unbelievable Black Friday deals on the way. As we prepare and plan for Black Friday 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, Black Friday 2023 Sales to look out for, and how Black Friday Sales can help you prepare for the holiday season. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023: Amazon Offers Smartphones and Tablets at Lowest Prices, Check Out Exciting Offers and Deals.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Every year, Black Friday is celebrated on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the United States. Since most people have the Thanksgiving weekend off, Black Friday became a perfect day for people to officially begin Christmas Prep and plan for their holiday gifting and shopping. To push more people to do just this, Black Friday Sales have become an exciting tradition that offers some stellar deals on some of the most unique gifts.

Significance of Black Friday

The first use of the term Black Friday - for the day after Thanksgiving was observed in the early 1950s. It initially addressed the fact that most workers called in sick on the day following Thanksgiving. It was noticed that this day witnessed some of the highest footfall of shoppers, who could finally put their Christmas cheer forward. And this eagerness to shop on Black Friday resulted in the observance of Black Friday Sales. While Black Friday is not an official holiday in the United States, California and some other states observe "The Day After Thanksgiving" as a holiday for state government employees.

Today, the celebration of Black Friday and the observance of Black Friday Sales have grown spread across the world. Even India has several online and offline Black Friday Sales, which add to the festive spirit of the people who are approaching the holiday season. Here’s hoping you find the best deals on Black Friday 2023!

