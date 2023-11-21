New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday gifted a bat made from Kashmiri Willow to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The bat was signed by the Australian Cricket squad, which won the World Cup.

Wong on Tuesday also played cricket with young cricketers at the Australian High Commission in Delhi.

She also gifted bats to the young cricketers.

"Congratulations India on hosting such an extraordinary World Cup. For the millions watching on TV and those lucky enough to be there, it was a tournament people will never forget. Moments like Virat Kohli surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar for 50 ODI centuries or the catch from the hometown boy Travis Head...," Wong said

"Our passion and admiration for the achievements of our athletes is something India and Australia share...The game we all love provides a bridge which deepens our connections and affection between our two nations," she added.

Penny Wong earleir said her country will host the Indian Ocean Conference in Perth in February next year.

She said the conference will be an opportunity to discuss practical solutions for the key challenges facing the region.

"I'm pleased to confirm today that Australia will host the Indian Ocean Conference in Perth in February of next year. It's an opportunity to discuss practical solutions for the key challenges facing the region. And I also look forward to welcoming Jaishankar to Australia," the Australian Foreign Minister said during a press briefing on the India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue alongside Jaishankar.

Wong met Jaishankar in New Delhi for the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

The two leaders held discussions on advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

