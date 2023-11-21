New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Amid mounting hostilities between Myanmar's anti-junta groups and government forces, India on Tuesday asked its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the neighbouring country and advised Indians living there to register with the embassy in Yangon.

Since the current conflict in Myanmar started in 2021, a large number of citizens from the neighbouring country have taken refuge in India. According to the UN, the intensified fighting in Myanmar since last month has displaced about 90,000 people.

"In view of the evolving security situation in Myanmar, all Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel. Those already living in Myanmar are advised to take precautions and avoid travel to the regions affected by violence. Inter-state travel by road should also be avoided," the advisory said.

The Ministry of External Affairs also asked Indian nationals living in Myanmar to register with the Embassy of India in Yangon.

