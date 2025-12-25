Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 25 (ANI): Sheikh Enan, the General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League, refuted claims of the party's involvement in the killing of student leader Osman Hadi, while terming it a "conspiracy" by Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Speaking to ANI from an undisclosed location, Sheikh Enan slammed the interim government over the violence which followed Hadi's killing.

Also Read | South Carolina Shocker: Disabled Girl Dies in Heat After Mother Locks Her In Hot Car While Having S*x With Boyfriend.

The student wing leader also expressed gratitude towards India, hailing the ties between the two neighbouring countries.

He said, "The situation in Bangladesh is sad for me to describe. Yunus' government is patronising the Islamic terrorists and fundamentalists so that he can continue the illegal government which came to power after the mishappening of August 2024. After getting the chair, he (Yunus) said that it was a meticulously designed protest against Sheikh Hasina. Now he is implementing the next phases of that meticulous design."

Also Read | Moscow Explosion: 3 Killed, Including 2 Police Officers, in Blast on Yeletskaya Street In Russia.

He alleged that the uprising in 2024 was a part of a plot to kill former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The important part was to kill Sheikh Hasina, but with the help of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina's life was saved. We are very grateful. Now, Yunus is destroying the economic structure and social harmony of Bangladesh. He just wants to stop the progress of the country and implement the views of people outside the country. The situation in Bangladesh is tough. They wanted to put pressure on the Awami League and, through that, they wanted to pressure India, stating that the Awami League and India are patronising the killers of Hadi, which is a totally wrong, bogus and fake accusation, because Osman Hadi's killer cannot be a supporter of the Awami League. Since August 5, 2024, supporters and workers of the Awami League have been tortured and taken into custody. How can Awami League supporters kill Hadi? They are deprived of basic rights, including education. Entire conspiracy to kill Hadi was made by Yunus and his allies to create anti-Awami League sentiment," he told ANI.

When asked about India-Bangladesh ties, he recalled the 1971 War, which led to Bangladesh's independence. Shiekh Enan said that India was a friend of "secular and progressive" Bangladesh.

"This is not a new thing for us. Before 1971, what was the motive of Pakistani rulers? They said that if you are liberated, you will be a state in India. But nothing such happened. Thousands of Indian soldiers gave their lives for the independence of Bangladesh. Pakistanis killed the Bangladeshis, calling them allies and agents of India. India was always a friend of secular and progressive Bangladesh. Now, this is a game to keep India busy. India also should be careful about Yunus and his allies," he said.

Osman Hadi, a key figure in the 2024 uprising, was killed, sending shockwaves across the country. This led to a nationwide protest and violence, also targeting the religious minorities and the press.

As Bangladesh heads toward general elections in February 2026 amid continued political tension, a group of United States lawmakers have also called for credible polls.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a man died in Dhaka from the explosion of a crude bomb hurled from a flyover, BD News reported, citing police reports.

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Wednesday beneath the flyover in front of the gate of the Muktijoddha Central Command Council. The site is located in an alley housing two buildings of the AG Church and AG Church School, as per BD News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)