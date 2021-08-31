Tel Aviv [Israel], August 31 (ANI): Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma on Tuesday announced that he will be reaching Tel Aviv today.

"I am honoured to announce that I will be arriving in Tel Aviv today to begin my post as #Bahrain's first Ambassador to #Israel," tweeted Jalahma, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State of Israel.

Al Jalahma tweeted the news as soon as he opened his new Twitter account called "BahrainAmbIsr" on Tuesday morning in English, Hebrew and Arabic, reported The Jerusalem Post.

He is the first-ever ambassador of Bahrain to Israel. Bahrain normalized relations with Israel in September of 2020 as part of the regional Abraham Accords, alongside the UAE.

The Abraham Accords ceremony took place in the White House on September 15, 2020. They were signed by the Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, in June the first-ever Israeli embassy opened in UAE. The UAE became the third Arab country, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, to agree to formally normalise its relationship with Israel as well as the first Persian Gulf country to do so.

Meanwhile, Morocco too normalised its relations with Israel, after the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan last year. (ANI)

