Balochistan [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): In a stirring video circulating on social media, a local politician in Balochistan has been protesting against what he says is ongoing exploitation and oppression by the Pakistan Coast Guards.

In the video, the man identified as Hidayat Ur Rehman Baloch, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) for Gwadar, surrounded by onlookers, accused the Coast Guards of pilfering oil and local resources from the port city of Gwadar.

Also Read | 'Minimum Skills, Work Experience': New Zealand Tightens Work Visas, Announces New Rules With Immediate Effect Amid Record Migration.

"They (Pakistan Coast Guards officials) will sell the fuel to poor Baloch people after taking it from here," the man asserted, identifying himself as a representative of the area.

The video further captured Coast Guard officials loading containers of oil into vehicles as the man delivered his impassioned speech.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Eid al-Fitr on April 10.

While the Pakistan Coast Guards are tasked with maritime law enforcement, focusing on anti-narcotics and anti-human trafficking operations, locals asserted that the agency disproportionately targeted them.

According to Hidayat Ur Rehman, who is also the leader of the Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan, rather than contributing to the state treasury, Coast Guard officials allegedly amass personal wealth by siphoning off resources from the region.

Haq Do Tehreek is a movement for the rights of the people of Balochistan through constitutional struggle and democratic resistance.

"I urge all Baloch people to block the roads if your oil is being taken forcibly. I will take responsibility as a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA)," Rehman declared defiantly.

"Every day, drugs are being supplied from boats here, but Pakistan Coast Guards are singling out poor Baloch people and seizing their oil," he said.

He further condemned what he perceived as economic exploitation and state oppression.

"We are being forced to go on strike again. We are not afraid of jails. I can stay in jail for even four years. I am not afraid of torture. You tortured us as much as you wanted. I have the people's mandate," he added.

The local politician further called for an investigation into the alleged corruption within the Pakistan Coast Guards, claiming that high-ranking officials accumulate wealth through underhanded means.

"Coast Guards are taking commissions from several parties," he alleged. "An investigation should reveal where the money is actually going."

The video also highlighted the ongoing struggle of the Baloch people against economic marginalization and state-sponsored injustices.

The region, rich in resources, has seen its independence eroded by what many perceive as exploitative policies, exacerbated by the advent of projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)