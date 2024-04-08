Mumbai, April 8: The Eid 2024 date in Saudi Arabia will be decided following the practice of moon sighting today, April 8. Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid Ul Fitr, is one the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims all around the world. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month. If the crescent moon is sighted today, it will also mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. LatestLY is providing live updates on the Eid moon sighting efforts in Saudi Arabia today. Catch the Eid 2024 moon sighting live news updates here.

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has called upon Muslims to attempt to sight the Shawwal crescent moon today, which mark 29th of Ramadan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Those who get to witness the crescent moon this evening, either with the naked eye or through visual aids, have been request to approach the nearest court and record their testimony. Eid 2024 Holidays in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Check Full List of Eid al-Fitr Holiday Dates for Private and Government Employees.

When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Eid 2024 Date in Saudi Arabia

Under the Islamic calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle, the start and end of a month depends on the moon sighting on 29th of each month, also known as Chand Raat. If the crescent moon is sighted on 29th of an ongoing month, a new month begins from the next day. If the moon is not sighted, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid 2024 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr? When Is Chand Raat or Shawwal 1445 Moon Sighting? All Details Here.

In Saudi Arabia, the month of Ramadan from March 11. Accordingly, today (April 8) marks 29th of Ramadan. If the moon is sighted today, Ramadan shall end and the first day of Shawwal (1445) month will be April 9 and Eid al-Fitr shall be celebrated on the same day. If the moon is not sighted, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on April 9. In this case, Eid 2024 will be observed on April 10.