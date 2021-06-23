Quetta [Pakistan], June 23 (ANI): The Balochistan police on Tuesday refused to arrest the opposition lawmakers despite registered First Information Report (FIR) against them in the case of attack on police personnel and issuing threats to them.

Sixteen opposition lawmakers surrendered at the Quetta's Bijli Road Police Station following FIR registered against them for causing mayhem on June 18 related to the provincial budget of the financial year 2021-22, and they insisted police to arrest them over FIR registered, reported The Express Tribune.

The protests happened as the security force was clearing the roads leading to the Balochistan Assembly which were blocked by the opposition parties as a protest against the government.

On Monday, as many as 16 lawmakers, including the Opposition Leader in the Balochistan Assembly Advocate Sikandar Khan, Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani, Nasrullah Zairay, Sana Baloch, Mir Zabid Ali Reiki, Ahmad Nawaz Baloch, Shakeela Naveed Dehwar, Mir Akbar Mengal, Babu Rahim Mengal, Syed Azizullah Agha, Mir Hamal Kalmati, Akhtar Hussain Langau, Maulvi Noorullah, Makhi Sham Lal, Asghar Ali Tareen and Haji Nawaz Kakar reached the police station.

The police interrogated the members of the assembly who refused to return from the police station and insisted on the arrest.

When contacted Quetta District Inspector General Police Azhar Akram said the security forces had put the arrest of the opposition lawmakers on hold as only the Investigation Officer would decide the matter against the nominated members of the FIR on the basis of evidence and investigation, reported The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, pillows and carpets were also delivered to the police station for the lawmakers as they were present at the police station till Monday evening.

Before marching towards the police station in a procession, the opposition lawmakers of the Balochistan Assembly gathered at the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Lodges in Quetta and surrendered.

Meanwhile, the parliament lodges, adjoining areas and roads were cordoned off with containers and barbed wire.

In the premises of the provincial assembly, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Balochistan President and MNA Maulana Abdul Wasay while talking to media said the opposition was barred from recording their protest and the surroundings of the assembly were made an occupied territory of the province.

The JUI leader accused the authorities of attempting to assassinate the opposition leaders, saying the protesting MPAs would break the gates of the Assembly if it hindered the movement of the lawmakers.

He added the government should abandon the tradition of labelling themselves as angels and the opposition members as thugs. The opposition party member in Balochistan also claimed that during the eras of dictatorship the democratic situation was not as severe as it was today as the opposition was not deprived of its constitutional rights, reported The Express Tribune.

Wasay alleged the government for filing the case against the opposition lawmakers and labelling them thugs and terrorists.

"The government has decided to arrest the MPAs. Now they are stepping back and not arresting the lawmakers which implies that the FIR was based on mala fide intentions," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)