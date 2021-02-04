Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 485 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 537,030 and death toll at 8,175, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,273 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 481,917 including 611 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.52 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.74 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)