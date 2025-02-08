Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 8 (ANI): Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus called on all citizens to immediately restore complete law and order and to ensure there will be no further attacks on properties associated with the family of Sheikh Hasina and politicians of Awami League party or against any citizen on any pretext, a statement from the Chief Adviser's press wing said on Friday.

The statement comes three days, after the residence of Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka, was vandalized on February 5 during a live online address by his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, the deposed prime minister.

The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction.

According to the statement, "The anger of the activists who have attacked properties is understandable because they and their relatives and friends lived through years of tyranny under Hasina."

"The Government understands the activists' sense of outrage," the statement said, "that even from her refuge in New Delhi, Hasina continues to try to mobilise her militants to hamper Bangladesh's recovery from her years of abuse."

A day after the vandalisation incdent, India on Thursday condemned the vandalism of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka, calling the act "regrettable."

"It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal sai in a statement.

"All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," he added.

Yunus, however, also emphasized the importance of respecting the rule of law, stating that it differentiates the new Bangladesh from the old one under Hasina's regime. He urged citizens to channel their energy into productive, peaceful efforts to support positive changes.

"Despite this understanding, the Government appeals to the citizens to abide by the law to show the world we are a nation that respects the rule of law. Respecting the rule of law is what differentiates the new Bangladesh we are working together to build from the old Bangladesh under the fascist regime. Let us not undermine Bangladeshis' sense of security and stability; any disregard for the law endangers the lives and property of citizens", it added.

Yunus in his statement, further urged those who had overthrown the Hasina government in July and August to stay committed to the principles of civil and human rights.

"For the citizens who rose up and overthrew the Hasina regime in July and August to realise their dreams for the country, it is imperative to prove to ourselves and our friends around the world that our commitment to our principles - respecting one another's civil and human rights and acting under the law - is unshakable," the statement said.

"Champions of a just new Bangladesh must never act in ways that could support any perceived equivalence, however unjust, between the behaviour of today's institutions and those of the ousted autocrats," it added.

"Our security forces are aware of this imperative. The Government is working with the country's security forces to preserve law and order and to protect the lives and property of all Bangladeshis. If any attempt is made to destabilize the country through any kind of provocative activities, law enforcement agencies will immediately take strict action against anyone acting to create chaos and anarchy, which emphatically includes the destruction of property. The government will bring the responsible individuals and groups to justice", the statement said.

Highlighting, Hasina's regime, the Chief Adviser's press wing said, "The leaders of the fascist regime have left the country in complete ruins. They have no chance to come back as long as we remain alert and retain the moral high ground."

"Any attacks on their properties give them an excuse to draw international attention to themselves and dish out their fabricated stories. We are in the process of trying them for their crimes against humanity. The whole world is with us. Any deterioration of law and order will give a wrong message to the world", the statement added.

Further, the adviser urged citizens to focus on positive and peaceful efforts to support the country's progress.

"The Chief Adviser calls on all citizens to materialise our dream of building a country where all Bangladeshis can live in security and dignity to act with self-discipline and to channel their energy into productive, peaceful efforts to support positive changes", the statement said.

This was not the first time the Dhanmondi 32 residence has been targeted. Earlier on August 5 also, demonstrators had attacked the house, causing destruction and setting parts of it on fire.

In August last year, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 76, fled to India and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed. (ANI)

