Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 26 (ANI): Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus departed for China on Wednesday for a four-day visit.

During the visit, Muhammad Yunus will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 28, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry officials said. The officials said the two nations will sign a few number of deals during Yunus' visit to China.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid in KSA? Check Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr.

https://x.com/ChiefAdviserGoB/status/1904795820353806687

Earlier this month, the Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka, Yao Wen, met with Muhammad Yunus. Yao Wen said the upcoming official visit of the Chief Adviser to China would be the most important one in the 50-year-long relationship between the two 'trustworthy" and close friends.

Also Read | US Elections Overhaul: President Donald Trump Cites India and Brazil As Examples in Executive Order To Overhaul American Election System.

Professor Yunus would deliver a speech on Asia in a Changing World: Towards a Shared Future. The Chinese executive vice premier will also join him during the session. During the visit, Yunus would join and speak at the Boao Forum, considered the Davos of the East, where top leaders and CEOs gather every year to discuss top global issues, the statement said.

The ambassador said Peking University, one of the world's top educational institutions, would confer an honorary doctorate to Professor Yunus during the visit. The Chief Adviser would also speak at the university, it added.

Longi, the largest solar panel manufacturer in the world, has decided to set up an office and invest in solar panel manufacturing in Bangladesh, as Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said.

The ambassador said several top Chinese solar panel manufacturers visited Bangladesh in December to explore opportunities to invest in the country. They made the visit after Muhammad Yunus extended an invitation to Chinese companies to relocate their manufacturing plants here as part of the Interim Government's plan to turn the country into an economic hub. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)