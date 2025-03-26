Riyadh, March 26: With just a few days left in the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims in Saudi Arabia eagerly await Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival marking the end of fasting and devotion. Are you also wondering when Eid will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia? The date of Eid depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, which signals the beginning of Shawwal, the next Islamic month. Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the exact date of Eid varies each year. This makes moon sighting an important tradition for confirming the festival’s arrival.

In Saudi Arabia, religious authorities and moon-sighting committees closely monitor the sky to determine when Ramadan will end. If the moon is seen on the 29th day of Ramadan, Eid is celebrated the next day. Otherwise, fasting continues for another day. The anticipation surrounding Eid adds to the excitement as families prepare for celebrations, prayers, and festive gatherings. Many other Middle Eastern countries also follow a similar moon-sighting process to declare Eid. Let’s now find out the tentative dates for Eid Ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr in Saudi Arabia

Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia is expected to be celebrated either on March 30 or March 31, 2025, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims in Saudi Arabia began fasting on March 1, and the determination of the date of Eid relies on the visibility of the moon on March 29. If the moon is sighted on this day, Ramadan will end, and Shawwal will begin on March 30, marking the celebration of Eid. However, if the moon is not seen, Ramadan will extend to 30 days, and Eid will be celebrated on March 31. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

The moon sighting is crucial because the Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, with months alternating between 29 and 30 days. This method ensures the accurate observance of Eid according to Islamic traditions. As a result, the exact date of Eid remains uncertain until the crescent moon is observed, making the wait even more significant for Muslims across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

