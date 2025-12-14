London [UK] December 14 (ANI): The Baloch Advocacy and Studies Centre (BASC) held a webinar on Saturday, 13 December 2025, to discuss the severe and ongoing human rights abuses experienced by the Baloch community in both Iran and Pakistan, as stated in BASC's press release.

The event gathered renowned international specialists, scholars, and advocates for Baloch human rights to illuminate issues such as enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, structural discrimination, and the distinct impact of state repression on different genders. Participants included Mohammed Al-Obaidi from the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID); Raha Bahreini, an Iran researcher at Amnesty International; Dr. Sabiha Baloch, leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC); Abdollah Aref, Lead Researcher on Iran at BASC; Mohsen Burhanzehi, Director of Media and Communications at BASC; and Aisha Baloch, Research Associate at BASC. The session was moderated by Qambar Malik Baloch, BASC's General Secretary.

Sabiha Baloch painted a grim picture of the realities in Balochistan, Pakistan, underscoring the systematic and complex nature of the human rights violations endured by the Baloch populace. She noted the pervasive occurrence of enforced disappearances. She highlighted the escalated targeting of Baloch women, in addition to extrajudicial killings and the harassment faced by human rights defenders and their families, as per the BASC press release.

Aisha Baloch shared significant findings from BASC's recent publications, which recorded instances of state violence and collective punishment experienced by the Baloch in Pakistan. Mr Mohammed Al-Obaidi addressed the issue of enforced disappearances, denouncing the practice, expressing empathy for victims and their families, and underscoring the necessity of bringing cases to the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances. He mentioned that the WGEID has consistently communicated its concerns to Pakistani officials, urging an end to this oppressive practice and full adherence to international human rights commitments.

Turning to the situation in Iran, Mohsen Burhanzehi outlined a dire scenario regarding the impact of government policies on Baloch women. He pointed out the detrimental effects of structural discrimination, noting that many Baloch women and children lack official identity documents, effectively denying them access to critical healthcare, education, and other essential public services, as cited by BASC's press release.

Abdollah Aref presented a thorough examination of the conditions in Balochistan, Iran, emphasising the disproportionate executions of Baloch individuals, widespread arbitrary detentions, and the targeting of fuel carriers commonly referred to as Sokhtbars. He explained that many Baloch families are forced into fuel carrying to survive due to poverty imposed by the state, only to face criminalisation, deadly force, and systematic oppression.

Raha Bahreini from Amnesty International described Balochistan as one of the most impoverished areas in Iran, stating that this situation is a reflection of deep-seated structural discrimination and longstanding neglect. She brought attention to severe violations, including unlawful application of lethal force, the use of the death penalty, and the authorities' failure to uphold life-sustaining rights, highlighting the consistent jeopardy faced by the Baloch people's right to life.

Concluding the webinar, Qambar Malik Baloch stated that BASC will persist in collaborating with international experts and researchers and continue to facilitate discussions aimed at raising awareness about the challenges facing the Baloch people, ensuring these initiatives help alleviate their distress, as reported by BASC's press release. (ANI)

