Berlin [Germany], June 7 2025 (ANI): National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu warned that Beijing, Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang are actively coordinating to undermine the international rules-based order during his remarks at the eighth Taiwan Trilateral Forum in Berlin on Wednesday.

In a speech delivered during a low-profile visit to Europe, Wu emphasised the urgency of democratic solidarity amid rising authoritarian threats. "These regimes are expanding their influence with the clear intent to sabotage the rules-based international order," Wu said.

The forum, hosted by the German Marshall Fund of the US, brought together policymakers and experts to address growing geopolitical tensions. Wu's visit, he noted, aligns with the European Union's increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific. He pointed to Indo-Pacific strategies adopted by Germany, France, the UK, Lithuania, and the EU, as well as naval freedom of navigation operations, as signs that "Europe is waking up" to challenges in the region.

According to the Taipei Times, Wu urged European governments to be cautious in referencing Beijing's "one China" policy, which he said is being exploited to justify aggression toward Taiwan. He described the principle as a form of "legal warfare" used by China to delegitimise international support for Taiwan.

Wu accused China of distorting UN Resolution 2758 to claim sovereignty over Taiwan, emphasising that the resolution "has no bearing on Taiwan's status." He also warned of China's "gray zone" tactics, including the severing of undersea communication cables, which pose serious regional and global risks.

"The war has already begun," Wu said, "not with tanks and missiles, but with algorithms and legalese."

He likened Taiwan's current status to Cold War-era Berlin, calling it "an island surrounded not by bricks and barbed wire, but by diplomatic isolation, gray zone coercion, and hybrid warfare."

Wu concluded by stressing the need for unity: "When democracies stand together, authoritarian regimes hesitate." (ANI)

