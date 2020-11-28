Minsk [Belarus], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,691 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 133,324, the country's health ministry said.

There have been 1,303 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 111,455, the ministry added.

So far, 1,143 people have died of the disease in the country, including seven over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Saturday, 3,220,795 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 31,919 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

