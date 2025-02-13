Amsterdam [Netherlands] February 13 (ANI): The central spokesperson of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) stated that the BNM delegation met with Dutch MPs Isa Kahraman, Eric van der Burg, Cor Pierik, and Jan Paternotte to discuss the serious human rights abuses in Balochistan in detail.

According to a post shared by BNM on X, Isa Kahraman is a member of Parliament who works on foreign policy, defense, and problems with religious minorities overseas. Additionally, he serves as the head of the Parliament's Defense Committee.

Waheed Baloch, Vice President; Deedag Baloch, General Secretary; Alia Baloch, Joint Secretary; Jamal Baloch, Coordinator of BNM's human rights group PAANK; and Muheem Abdul Rahim Baloch, President of BNM Netherlands were present in the delegation. The delegation gave a thorough briefing on military operations, extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, and other types of governmental persecution in Balochistan according to the post shared on X.

The post highlighted that the delegation underlined the need for the Dutch government and the international community to take proactive measures to address the persistent violations of human rights in Balochistan.

Declaring their profound concern for the situation in Balochistan, Isa Kahraman and Eric van der Burg promised to bring up the matter in appropriate places and speak out against abuses of human rights, the post reiterated.

BNM's post outlined that the BNM delegation also presented a petition during the conference, pleading with the Dutch government to pay attention to the grave human rights situation in Balochistan and to take decisive action on a global scale.

Earlier, Naseem Baloch, Chairperson of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has condemned the abduction of Asma Jattak Baloch, calling it yet another manifestation of Pakistan's ongoing policy of enforced disappearances and violence against Baloch women.

In a post on X, the Baloch National Movement stated that according to Naseem Baloch, "The abduction of Asma Jattak is yet another grim episode in Pakistan's long-standing policy of enforced disappearances and violence against Baloch women. This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a systematic effort to suppress the Baloch people's struggle for freedom by targeting women, children, and entire families." (ANI)

