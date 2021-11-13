Warsaw [Poland], November 13 (ANI/Sputnik): A body of a Syrian national was found in Poland near the border with Belarus, the Polish police said.

"A body of a young man of Syrian nationality was found yesterday in the woods near Wolka Terechowska, not far from the border," the Polish police said on Twitter.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

According to the police, the cause of death has not been conclusively determined by the on-site investigation.

Several thousand migrants trying to reach the European Union have found themselves stranded at the border between Poland and Belarus in the last few weeks. The Polish authorities have boosted the country's border security, brought in the military and are trying to prevent illegal crossings into its territory in addition to accusing Minsk of instigating the current crisis. Belarus, for its part, has rejected all accusations, claiming that Poland is expelling migrants by force.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Pakistan Issues Visas to 3,000 Sikh Pilgrims From India For 552nd Birth Anniversary Celebrations of First Sikh Guru.

Since the beginning of the crisis, bodies of at least five illegal migrants have been found in Poland near the Belarusian border. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)