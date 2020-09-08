Boston, Sep 8 (AP) A Boston television reporter was stabbed on the job over the weekend, his station confirmed.

Ted Wayman, a reporter for WCVB-TV, is recovering after he was stabbed in Copley Square on Sunday night, station spokesperson Ro Dooley Webster told The Boston Globe.

Wayman was taken to the hospital and is “going to be fine,” she said.

A photojournalist who was working with Wayman was not hurt.

Boston police reported arresting a 44-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in the same area on Sunday night, but did not disclose the victim's name and would not confirm if it was the same incident.(AP)

