Rome, September 8: In a bizarre incident, a Sicilian mafia boss bit off and swallowed a prison guard's finger during an altercation. According to a report published in the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, 60-year-old Guiseppe Fanara attacked seven guards in June when they came to inspect his cell. Fanara was serving a life sentence at Rome's Rebibbia prison. Virus Spreads Fear Through Latin America's Unruly Prisons.

Fanara, who belonged to Sicily's notorious Cosa Nostra clan, was in his ninth year of into his sentence under Italy's tough '41-bis' penal code, which is specially reserved for the mafia. These tough rules prevent mafia members from running their criminal activities from behind bars. Mehndi Khan, 101-Year-Old Pakistani Prisoner, Seeks Early Release From Jail Over Age-Related Ailments.

According to the report, the Sicilian mafia boss bit off the agent's little finger on his right hand during the scuffle. Fanara also attacked six other guards using a broomstick. He also threatened them to slit their throats. After the incident, Fanara was transferred to Sardinia's high-security Sassari prison. New charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest, were also added.

According to the report, Fanara was arrested in 2011 during the "Sicania 2" operation. Cosa Nostra clan dates back to 19th century. The clan, comprising criminal groups or families, claims sovereignty over a territory. These type of clans also have a strong presence in North American countries.

