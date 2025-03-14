Balochistan [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): Leaders of the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) have accused Turbat University's administration of using police and Frontier Corps (FC) forces to intimidate students protesting recent disciplinary measures and the suppression of student activism on campus, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The protest, which has been ongoing for two days, was sparked by students' demands for a review of disciplinary committee decisions related to the setup of a book stall and concerns over the harassment and profiling of Baloch students.

The Balochistan Post cited that on March 12, after a protest rally, students staged a sit-in outside the university's administration block. However, the administration failed to engage with the protesters or address their grievances. In response to the administration's indifference, the students intensified their protest the next morning by blocking the administration gate.

BSAC leaders claim that when university officials finally met with the students, rather than listening to their concerns, they issued threats of serious consequences and intimidation involving police and FC personnel, the Balochistan Post reported.

BSAC leaders lamented, "We believe that for a long time, the suppression of student politics in Balochistan and the effort to keep Baloch students away from education reflect state policies and attitudes."

On the evening of March 13, Turbat University's official social media account announced the rustication of one student and the suspension of five others, warning that force would be used to end the protest if students did not disperse. BSAC condemned these actions, calling them unjust and an example of "administrative hypocrisy" towards students, the Balochistan Post reported.

The committee further accused the university of attempting to silence political activity on campus, which they deemed "completely unacceptable."

In a strong response, BSAC rejected the university's threats and vowed to continue their protest. They stated that the administration's actions had only revealed its true intentions, undermining any claim of a commitment to education or goodwill toward the Baloch people. The students insisted that their protest would persist until the university revoked its statement, accepted their demands, and reviewed the disciplinary decisions.

BSAC also added two new demands: the immediate reinstatement of students whose admissions were canceled or who had been suspended, and an official apology from the university on its social media platforms for the alleged false accusations against the students, the Balochistan Post reported.

The group called on students, faculty, and the general public in Kech to support the protest and stand against what they described as oppressive university policies aimed at suppressing student voices. (ANI)

