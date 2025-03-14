New York, March 14: Jes Staley, the former CEO of Barclays, admitted during a court case that he had "consensual" sex with a member of Jeffrey Epstein's staff. The revelation occurred on the third day of Staley's testimony as he appeals a proposed ban from the financial services industry.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had announced in 2023 that it would impose a lifetime ban on Staley and fine him £1.8 million (USD 2.3 million) for allegedly misleading the regulator about his relationship with Epstein, the notorious financier convicted of sex trafficking and abuse, reported news agency Reuters. ‘I Was Foolish To Spend Time With Him’: Bill Gates Accepts He Was ‘Quite Stupid’ To Be Friends With Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein, Opens Up on Divorce With Melinda (Watch Video).

Staley, who is 68 years old, previously claimed that he was unaware of Epstein’s "monstrous activities," asserting that their relationship was merely professional. However, during the ongoing legal proceedings at the Upper Tribunal in London, Staley was asked about his involvement in a lawsuit filed against him by his former employer, JPMorgan.

In the case, he was questioned about a sexual encounter he had with a woman at an apartment owned by Epstein's brother in New York. Staley confirmed that the woman, a member of Epstein's staff, was introduced to him by Epstein, and that their interaction was consensual. He stated that their closeness developed while waiting for Epstein, who was often late for meetings. Where is Jeffrey Epstein Island? Know All About Former American Financier's 'Paedophile Island'.

The FCA highlighted that the woman had previously made a claim against Epstein's estate and requested that Staley be excluded from any settlement reached. The agency also pointed to emails exchanged between Staley and Epstein as evidence of a deep personal relationship, with Staley describing Epstein as "family" and referring to their friendship as "profound."

In one 2010 email exchange, Staley wrote, “That was fun. Say hi to Snow White. " When Epstein asked, “What character would you like next?” Staley responded, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Staley claimed he had no recollection of these emails, but the FCA argued that such communication suggested a relationship that went beyond mere professional ties. In his defense, Staley insisted that Barclays Chairman Nigel Higgins' statements to the FCA were accurate, including a claim that he did not have a close relationship with Epstein.

Staley’s appeal revolves around a 2019 letter from Higgins to the FCA, following Epstein's arrest, which suggested that Staley’s connection with Epstein had ended before he joined Barclays in 2015. Staley's legal team continues to dispute the FCA's claims, with his testimony expected to conclude by the end of the week.

