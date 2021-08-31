New York [US], August 31 (ANI): China, which abstained from voting on the UN Security Council resolution on Afghanistan, has blamed the disorderly withdrawal of foreign troops for the chaos in Afghanistan.

"Recent chaos in Afghanistan is directly related to the disorderly withdrawal of foreign troops. We hope that relevant countries would realize that withdrawal is not the end of responsibility but the beginning of reflection and correction," said the Chinese representative at the UNSC.

Resolution on Afghanistan has been passed by the United Nations Security Council. This crucial resolution was adopted with the support of 13 members with Russia and China abstaining and no one voting against the resolution.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was chairing the UNSC meet under the Indian presidency in which the resolution was adopted.

The Chinese representative on UNSC resolution on Afghanistan said that "China has huge doubts about the necessity & urgency of adopting this resolution... Despite this, China has constructively participated in consultations and put forward important and reasonable amendments along with Russia."

"Unfortunately, our amendments have not been fully adopted...China has always opposed imposing or forcefully pushing for a resolution," he added.

Targeting other countries, he said, "relevant countries should effectively change their wrong practice of imposing their own wills on others and change hegemonic practice of imposing sanctions. They should be responsible for what they have done in the past 20 years and fulfill their commitment to peace."

Meanwhile, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US representative at UNSC has also said that the resolution establishes clear expectations regarding the future of Afghanistan.

"The resolution establishes clear expectations regarding future of Afghanistan - UNSC expects the Taliban to live up to its commitment to facilitate safe passage for Afghans and foreigners who want to leave Afghanistan today, tomorrow, or after August 31," Thomas-Greenfield said. (ANI)

