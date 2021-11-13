Beijing [China], November 13 (ANI): At least 75 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Friday, Chinese media reported on Saturday.

The Chinese mainland reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Also Read | Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares; Stock Drops in Early Trading.

Of the new local cases, 40 were reported in Liaoning, four each in Hebei and Inner Mongolia, three in Jiangxi, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Beijing, Henan, Sichuan and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said.

Also reported were 18 new imported cases, including one previously reported asymptomatic carrier, it said. (ANI)

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2021: Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse of Century To Take Place On November 19; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)