World News | China Tightens Grip on Catholic Clergy, Seize Passports, Restrict Overseas Travel

Beijing [China], January 24 (ANI): Chinese state-run Catholic bodies have introduced new internal regulations compelling Catholic clergy across China to hand over their passports and other travel documents, placing overseas travel under tight approval procedures and mandatory post-trip reporting, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

The measures were jointly approved on December 16 by the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA) and the Bishops' Conference of the Catholic Church in China (BCCCC), both of which operate under the supervision of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The rules require centralised custody and authorisation of all exit and entry documents belonging to Catholic clergy, including bishops, priests, deacons and nuns.

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Under CCP oversight, the state-recognised Catholic Church and the bishops' conference permit the regime's National Religious Affairs Administration to appoint bishops and oversee church teachings and doctrine. Historically, the CCPA has not been in communion with the Vatican and functioned independently. In recent years, however, the Vatican has sought cooperation with the CCP on the appointment of bishops. At the same time, underground Catholic churches in China remain loyal to papal authority and operate outside CCP control, TET reported.

According to the policy, clergy are required to submit their ordinary passports, Hong Kong-Macau travel permits and Taiwan travel permits to church authorities for collective storage. Individuals are no longer permitted to retain their own travel documents. Any foreign or cross-border travel, whether for official responsibilities or personal purposes, must receive prior approval from the relevant authorities, the TET report highlighted.

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Once authorisation is granted, the documents are temporarily issued to allow visa processing. Clergy must return the documents within seven days of re-entering China and provide written reports confirming their return and outlining their travel activities. This system closely resembles the CCP's long-established exit controls applied to government officials, party cadres and executives of state-owned enterprises, whose passports are routinely held and whose travel is closely supervised. The move indicates that Catholic clergy are now being administered in the same manner as regime officials, TET reported.

For many years, the CCP has relied on passport restrictions to deter defections, limit foreign engagement and maintain political control. Extending this framework to Catholic clergy indicates that religious personnel are increasingly regarded as politically sensitive figures rather than solely spiritual leaders.

The regulations also impose strict requirements on private travel. Clergy wishing to travel abroad for personal reasons must submit a written request at least 30 days in advance, specifying the purpose of the trip, travel plan, length of stay and companions. Applicants are also required to sign a written commitment and are prohibited from changing their itinerary or overstaying while overseas, the TET report highlighted. (ANI)

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