Kathmandu, Feb 22 (PTI) Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song on Wednesday met CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal here and discussed matters relating to Nepal-China relations and mutual interests.

The meeting comes at a time when the political parties have intensified consultations for the presidential election.

During the meeting at the residence of Madhav Nepal in Koteshwar, matters relating to Nepal-China relations, mutual cooperation and collaboration between the two countries as well as current political situation figured, according to party sources.

Madhav Nepal is one of the potential candidates for the presidential election.

Ramchandra Poudyal from the Nepali Congress, Subhash Nemwang from CPN-UML and Mahantha Thakur from Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party are among the names being floated for the presidential election by different political parties.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has stressed on the need for picking up a candidate based on national consensus for the post of president.

Amidst intensified political parleys, CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli met Prime Minister Prachanda at PM's official residence while Madhav Nepal met Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba at Deuba's residence in Dhumbarahi, said sources.

The presidential election assumes significance as it will decide whether the ruling seven party alliance would remain intact or not.

Despite a tacit understanding between Prachanda and Oli to give the UML a chance to win the presidential election, Prachanda is learnt to have made up mind to pick up one from outside the ruling alliance.

Nepali Congress, the main opposition, which had backed the Prachanda-led government during a vote of confidence, is seeking the prime minister's support for its candidate.

The Election Commission has published a voters' list for the presidential election slated for March 9.

The names of 881 eligible voters have been included in the final list, which includes the names of 331 members of the federal parliament and 550 members of the provincial assemblies.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari's tenure ends on March 12.

