Kathmandu, Apr 4 (PTI) Nepal has issued a total of 10,000 work permits to foreign labourers, with China comprising the highest number of such workers at 7,500, a media report said on Monday.

A large number of Chinese nationals are working in Nepal because the country has the highest number of Chinese projects that are in operation, Gorkhapatra, a state-run daily, reported.

"Currently there are 10,000 foreign labourers on work permit in Nepal and out of it those from China are the highest at 7,500," the report said, citing sources from the country's Department of Labour.

Due to the lack of skilled labourers in big projects being operated in Nepal foreign labourers are fulfilling the demand.

The United Kingdom ranks second in sending a large number of foreign labourers to work in Nepal with 488 labourers.

"This is followed by USA with 332 labourers, 240 from South Korea, 230 from India, 190 from Japan, 116 from Australia, 113 from Sri Lanka, 98 from Germany, 82 from Italy, 79 each from France and Philippines, and 56 from Bangladesh, " said the report.

Skilled labourers from foreign countries are working in different sectors in Nepal after acquiring work permit from the department, according to an official at the Department of Labour.

