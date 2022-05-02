Washington [US], May 2: Nand Mulchandani, an Indian-origin man with more than 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley as well as the Department of Defense (DoD), has been appointed by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as the first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

The CIA Director William J. Burns made the announcement of Mulchandani's appointment on April 29. Glad about Mulchandani's appointment to the top post, said the CIA Director Burns, adding "since my confirmation, I have prioritized focusing on technology and the new CTO position is a very important part of that effort". I am delighted Nand has joined our team and will bring his extensive experience to this crucial new role, he added.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Set for Cancer Surgery, Will Hand Over Temporary Power to Ex-FSB Chief Nikolai Patrushev: Report.

Mulchandani brings substantial private sector, startup, and government expertise to the Agency, the CIA said in a media statement.

Upon getting aboard as the new CTO of the CIA, Mulchandani said, "I am honoured to join CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency's incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners."

Also Read | Sri Lankan Inflation Rises to 29.8% in April 2022 from 18.7% in March.

In his new role, Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations and scanning the horizon for tomorrow's innovations to further the CIA's mission.

Prior to joining the CIA, Mulchandani most recently served as the CTO and Acting Director of DoD's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). He also co-founded and was CEO of several successful startups such as Oblix (acquired by Oracle), Determina (acquired by VMWare), OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix).

Mulchandani holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from Cornell University, a Master's in Science and Management from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, and a Master of Public Administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)