Kinshasa, Nov 22 (AP) Congo's foreign minister and the head of the United Nations stabilization mission in Congo signed agreements Tuesday to end the presence of UN peacekeepers after more than two decades in the Central African nation.

Congolese Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula told national television that the ceremony marked the end of a collaboration "which has proved its limits in a context of permanent war, without the longed for peace being restored to eastern Congo."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Hostage Release Deal Likely on November 21, Say Officials.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly in September, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi called for an accelerated withdrawal of the 15,000 peacekeepers. Earlier this month, he told Congress that "the phased withdrawal of the UN mission must be responsible and sustainable."

While no firm timeline was announced Tuesday, observers say it's unlikely to accelerate the withdrawal before the current election cycle is completed.

Also Read | India Issues Travel Advisory for Myanmar, Asks Its Nationals in Country to Register with Embassy in Yangon.

Tshisekedi seeks another term in the December 20 presidential election. Already the conflict in the country's east has taken centre stage. The president launched his campaign with a fiery speech accusing neighbouring Rwanda of destabilizing eastern Congo.

Eastern Congo has long been overrun by dozens of armed groups seeking a share of the region's gold and other resources. Some have been quietly backed by Congo's neighbours. UN experts have noted "substantial evidence" that Rwanda is supporting the resurgent M23 rebel group, which Rwanda has denied.

Frustrated Congolese say that no one is protecting them from rebel attacks, leading to protests against the UN mission and others that have at times turned deadly.

Last month the Congolese government directed the East African regional force, deployed last year to help end the fighting, to leave the country by December. The government alleged a "lack of satisfactory results on the ground." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)