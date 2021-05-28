Male [Maldives], May 28 (ANI): Maldives on Thursday reported three COVID deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 151 in the country.

Citing Health Protection Agency (HPA), avas.mv reported three deaths over the past 24 hours increasing the country's toll to 151. The 74 deaths were recorded thus far this month compared to 51 deaths recorded between March and December 2020.

There are 1,299 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This increases the country's tally to 60,943, reported avs.mv.

According to the Health Protection Agency (HPA), 799 cases were recorded from the Greater Male' Region while 500 cases were reported from the atolls, including resorts and liveaboards.

25,419 cases are active at this time. 270 people are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment, reported avas.mv. (ANI)

