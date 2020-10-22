New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The 7th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations were held in a virtual format on Thursday, co-chaired by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), MEA, and Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs/Political Director, European External Action Service.

According to an official release, both sides reviewed the working of various institutional mechanisms between India and the EU, including on cyber security, counter terrorism, maritime security, and disarmament & non-proliferation, and explored the possibilities of enhanced cooperation under India-EU security partnership.

Also Read | Coca-Cola Decides to Discontinue Production of 200 Drink Brands to Focus on Profitable Beverages: Report.

During the consultations, both sides noted with satisfaction the renewed political momentum in the India-EU relationship provided by the 15th India-EU Summit held in July 2020. They took stock of the decisions taken at the Summit and reaffirmed their commitment to implement the "India-EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025".

"The two sides discussed the opportunities for strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership in a post-COVID world, including in areas of healthcare, global supply chain resilience, reformed multilateralism and green transition. They also noted the importance of India-EU cooperation for global economy recovery efforts and in this regard, agreed to hold the High Level Dialogue on Trade and Investments at an early date. The two sides also agreed to expedite the discussions on the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the digital domain, including in cyber security and artificial intelligence," said the release.

Also Read | What Are Your Chances of Contracting Coronavirus on Flights? Here’s What WHO Says on Risk of COVID-19 Spread on A Plane.

The two sides further exchanged views on the regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to maintain close cooperation for the next India-EU27 leaders meeting to be held in Portugal in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)