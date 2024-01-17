Islamabad [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Despite the 'protracted crackdown' on his political party, loss of the iconic 'bat' symbol and being incarcerated for months, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed confidence that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party will spring a 'surprise' in the February 8 polls, Dawn reported.

Appearing buoyant about electoral prospects, Khan said that PTI will move its 'Plan C', which is ready after the failure of its so-called 'Plan A' and 'Plan B'.

Also Read | US, South Korea and Japan Conduct Naval Drills As Tensions Deepen With North Korea.

The PTI founder made these remarks during a conversation with reporters at Adiala Jail, who had gathered to cover the proceedings of cases, including the cipher case, underway against him in prison.

However, he did not elaborate on what he actually meant by Plan C, but earlier, former PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan had said that the 'said plan' revolved around retaining the reserved seats of the party following the loss of their electoral symbol, 'bat'.

Also Read | China's Population Declines for a Second Straight Year, Drops by Two Million to 1.4 Billion in 2023.

'Plan B' was ostensibly a deal the PTI had signed with its splinter group, PTI-Nazriati, to contest polls under the 'batsman' symbol, which the Election Commission of Pakistan thwarted, Dawn reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PTI founder said that the party leadership knew that conspirators would "spoil their plans", therefore, they had worked out alternative strategies.

He claimed that a conspiracy was hatched against the PTI government, adding that about 10,000 workers of the party were put behind bars and efforts to dismantle the political party were also in full swing. He said that as the founder of the PTI, whose political struggle spanned over 27 years, he was facing multiple charges along with his spouse Bushra Bibi.

Speaking on the cipher issue, the PTI founder said that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa offered him a two-thirds majority to keep quiet on the cipher issue and warned him of consequences if he tried to highlight the issue in public.

He said that Gen Bajwa had made the offer during meetings held at the President's House, provided he (Imran) would "behave sensibly and would not underscore the cipher issue", Dawn reported.

Former Pakistan premier Imran Khan is incarcerated over multiple cases against him. He was initially arrested in connection with the Toshakhana case. But, despite getting bail, he couldn't come out of jail as he was again arrested in cipher case.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Supreme Court upheld the December 22 decision of Election Commission of Pakistan snubbing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) of its iconic 'bat' symbol. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)