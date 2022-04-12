Beijing [China], April 12 (ANI): Distress signals have started to emerge from the lock-down or restrictions imposed by the Chinese government in Shanghai in the wake of the COVID-19 resurgence in the city.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Consulate General of USA in Shanghai, China, on behalf of the Consulates General of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom have written a letter to Consulate Affairs Division, Foreign Affairs Office, Shanghai, and forwarded requests and suggestions to facilitate ordinary foreign nationals.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 'Ukraine Probing if Chemical Weapons Were Used in Mariupol', Says Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence.

The letter supposedly underlines the shortage of food or bottled water for foreign nationals and suggests setting up an English speaking hotline with adequate resources to attend to foreign nationals who are unable to access basic needs.

The Consulates have also requested timely and effective emergency as well as non-Covid emergency treatment/medication for nationals of the USA, Canada, Australia, UK and New Zealand.

Also Read | Brooklyn Shooting: Multiple People Shot, Unexploded Devices Found at New York City Train Station.

The letter emphasizes that in the event of a minor getting infected and requiring isolation, medical treatment, or COVID tests, one parent be allowed to accompany the child throughout. It also requested home isolation for all foreign nationals who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Requesting free passage for their nationals, the Consulates requested that if their citizens were able to provide proof of tickets to travel, they should be allowed to travel to and enter Pudong or Hongqiao airports, whether or not their residence was under lock-down. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)