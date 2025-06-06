World News | EAM Jaishankar Begins 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with with Central Asian colleagues at the start of the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue (Image: X@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday flagged off the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue with Central Asian representatives.

The attendees included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan, Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan, Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev of Kyrgyzstan and Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan.

Also Read | Citigroup Layoffs: Banking Giant To Cut 3,500 Tech Roles From China Citi Solution Centres in Shanghai and Dalian as Part of Its Global Restructuring Efforts.

Jaishankar said in a post on X, "With Central Asian colleagues at the start of the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1930849829661388997

Also Read | Japan Moon Landing Failure: Resilience, Private Lunar Lander From ispace, Crashes While Attempting Touchdown; CEO Takeshi Hakamada Apologises.

"4th India-Central Asia Dialogue begins in Delhi," Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1930858230017659144

The 3rd meeting of the Dialogue was hosted by India in New Delhi in December 2021, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

India and Central Asia, in each other's 'Extended Neighbourhood', enjoy close and cordial contemporary diplomatic relations underpinned by millennia old cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The first India-Central Summit held virtually in January 2022 and the mechanism of India-Central Asia Dialogue, at the level of Foreign Ministers, have taken this relationship substantially forward, the statement said.

At the 4th Dialogue, on 6 June 2025, the Ministers will discuss further strengthening of relations between India and Central Asian countries with particular focus on trade, connectivity, technology, and development cooperation. They will also share perspectives on challenges to regional security and other regional and global issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

The Foreign Ministers will also participate in the India-Central Asia Business Council meeting being held on June 5 by MEA in collaboration with FICCI.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue is a manifestation of mutual interest on the part of India and the Central Asian countries to forge even closer, wider and stronger partnership in a spirit of friendship, trust and mutual understanding. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)