New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): At the India-Japan Forum's Inaugural Session, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar highlighted the burgeoning potential for semiconductor collaboration between India and Japan, emphasising its significance in reshaping global geopolitical dynamics.

He pointed out that both nations, while revitalising their semiconductor industries, are also working with Taiwan, paving the way for a transformative partnership in this vital sector.

"Japan is today revitalising its semiconductor sector, and India, after a very long period of neglect, has announced a semiconductor mission. There are a lot of things happening. It is interesting that both of us also happen to be working with Taiwan. I'm seeing the beginnings of something potentially important here, and potentially really significant for both countries," he said, underlining the strategic importance of the endeavour.

Jaishankar acknowledged the nascent stage of this collaboration but noted its exceptional promise, placing it among the top five areas of focus despite its early phase. "Normally, I would say, 'Okay, it's just beginning... but in this case, I would make an exception, because I think this is such a vital field which is going to be so important in a way that balances geopolitical level equations in this coming decade," he remarked.

He also stressed the growing interest and determination among stakeholders from both nations to deepen ties and address past shortcomings in their bilateral relationship. "I hear much more discussion and interest, and initiatives actually from organisations and people who have been involved in the relationship, which is really at one level, some dissatisfaction about why we have not been able to do more, but also some determination that we want to do more," Jaishankar said, adding that industry-level initiatives, such as boosting training and language skills, have been promising steps forward.

Touching upon higher education reforms, EAM Jaishankar noted that India is now more open to collaborative efforts in this field, including facilitating student exchanges and establishing joint campuses. "To me, this ferment today, this desire really to improve, to enhance the quality of the relationship would be the last one," he concluded, emphasising a renewed commitment to strengthening India-Japan ties. (ANI)

